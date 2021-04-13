Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 7:03PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A prolonged stretch of dry weather across southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon is leaving vegetation much drier than usual

for this time of year. Additionally, dry and gusty offshore flow

is resulting in unseasonably low relative humidity, further

elevating the risk of fire spread.

Although winds are expected to diminish Wednesday, humidity in

general will remain low and afternoon temperatures will be above

normal. Another round of gusty offshore flow is expected later

this week, prolonging the unseasonably warm, dry weather and

keeping fire danger elevated through the upcoming weekend.

Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming

weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before

burning, as there may be restrictions in place.