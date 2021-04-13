Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 7:03PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
A prolonged stretch of dry weather across southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon is leaving vegetation much drier than usual
for this time of year. Additionally, dry and gusty offshore flow
is resulting in unseasonably low relative humidity, further
elevating the risk of fire spread.
Although winds are expected to diminish Wednesday, humidity in
general will remain low and afternoon temperatures will be above
normal. Another round of gusty offshore flow is expected later
this week, prolonging the unseasonably warm, dry weather and
keeping fire danger elevated through the upcoming weekend.
Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming
weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before
burning, as there may be restrictions in place.
