Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 4:05PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
A period of prolonged offshore flow combined with slowly warming
temperatures will lead to unseasonably dry conditions this week.
In addition to the dry weather, north to northeast winds will
increase slightly Thursday afternoon before diminishing
overnight. Even breezier conditions are expected on Friday as
offshore flow strengthens.
Temperatures will also climb through Friday with highs topping out
in the mid to upper 70s for the interior lowlands. Highs in the
80s are expected this weekend, although it should be less breezy.
Expect relative humidity values to bottom out somewhere between
15-25% for most locations on Thursday and Friday. The warm, dry
and windy conditions will further dry out the already dry vegetation.
The combination of all of these factors will elevate the risk of
fire spread through this week, especially on Friday. Extra
caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming
weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before
burning, as there may be restrictions in place.
