Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 4:05PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A period of prolonged offshore flow combined with slowly warming

temperatures will lead to unseasonably dry conditions this week.

In addition to the dry weather, north to northeast winds will

increase slightly Thursday afternoon before diminishing

overnight. Even breezier conditions are expected on Friday as

offshore flow strengthens.

Temperatures will also climb through Friday with highs topping out

in the mid to upper 70s for the interior lowlands. Highs in the

80s are expected this weekend, although it should be less breezy.

Expect relative humidity values to bottom out somewhere between

15-25% for most locations on Thursday and Friday. The warm, dry

and windy conditions will further dry out the already dry vegetation.

The combination of all of these factors will elevate the risk of

fire spread through this week, especially on Friday. Extra

caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming

weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before

burning, as there may be restrictions in place.