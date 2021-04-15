Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 1:25PM PDT until April 16 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday.

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon

Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central

Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley…

Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills…Fire

Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather

Zone 608 below 3500 feet Willamette National Forest and Fire

Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast.

* Winds…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. However,

East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph can be expected near

the west end of the Columbia River Gorge in Fire Zones 604 and

605.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.