Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

A period of prolonged offshore flow combined with slowly warming

temperatures will lead to unseasonably dry conditions this week.

In addition to the dry weather, north to northeast winds will

increase slightly this afternoon before diminishing this evening.

Even breezier conditions are expected on Friday as offshore flow

strengthens.

Temperatures will also climb through Friday with highs topping out

in the mid to upper 70s for the interior lowlands. Highs in the

80s are expected this weekend, although it should be less breezy.

Relative humidity values are expected to bottom out somewhere

between 20% to 30% today and may fall into the teens Friday and

Saturday. The warm, dry, and windy conditions will further dry

out vegetation that is already near record dryness for this time

of year.

The combination of all of these factors will elevate the risk of

fire spread through this week, especially on Friday and Saturday.

Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming

weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before

burning, as there may be restrictions in place.