Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 9:00AM PDT until April 16 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley…
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills…Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather
Zone 608 below 3500 feet Willamette National Forest and Fire
Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast.
* Winds…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph over ridges, but up to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph at the west end of the Columbia
River Gorge.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.