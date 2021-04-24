Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 10:52PM PDT until April 25 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet with accumulations of
3-6 inches possible and locally higher amounts up to 9 inches at
higher elevations. Main impacts are due to low visibility and
some accumulating snow.
* WHERE…In California, from Medicine Lake west in Siskiyou
County including portions of route 89 near McCloud, Scott
Mountain Pass along route 3 SE of Callahan, and Sawyers Bar Road
west of Etna. Also along the Warner mountains in Modoc County
including Cedar Pass. In Oregon, the higher terrain in SE
Klamath County around Bly and southern Lake County east of
Lakeview, including Warner Mountain Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on occasional slippery road conditions at night
and in the morning. Heavy snowfall could strand people in the
back country who are unprepared for winter conditions. Wet,
heavy snow could cause stressed tree limbs to snap under the
weight of accumulated snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A 10-20% chance for 1″/hr snowfall rates
exists in western Siskiyou County near Scott Mountain Summit,
and a 20-30% chance towards the base of Mt. Shasta, then a
20-40% chance at Cedar and Warner Mountain Summits in the
Warner Mountains. Road temperatures are expected to stay warm
enough to limit widespread accumulating snow, with the best
chance for snow covered roads at night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.go for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.