Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 1:58PM PDT until April 25 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet with accumulations of

3-6 inches possible and locally higher amounts up to 9 inches at

higher elevations. Main impacts are due to accumulating snow and

snow loading from wet, heavy snow.

* WHERE…In California, from Medicine Lake west in Siskiyou

County including portions of route 89 near McCloud, Scott

Mountain Pass along route 3 SE of Callahan, and Sawyers Bar

Road west of Etna. Also along the Warner mountains in Modoc

County including Cedar Pass. In Oregon, the higher terrain in

SE Klamath County around Bly and southern Lake County east of

Lakeview, including Warner Mnt Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall could

strand people in the back country who were unprepared for winter

conditions. Wet, heavy snow could cause stressed tree limbs to

snap under the weight of accumulated snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A 10-20% chance for 1″/hr snowfall rates

exists in western Siskiyou County near Scott Mountain Summit,

and a 20-30% chance at the base of Mt. Shasta along I-5 and

route 89 towards McCloud, then a 20-40% chance at Cedar and

Warner Mnt Summits in the Warner Mountains. Road temperatures

are expected to stay warm enough to limit widespread

accumulating snow, with the best chance for snow covered roads

at night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.go for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.