Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 1:58PM PDT until April 25 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet with accumulations of
3-6 inches possible and locally higher amounts up to 9 inches at
higher elevations. Main impacts are due to accumulating snow and
snow loading from wet, heavy snow.
* WHERE…In California, from Medicine Lake west in Siskiyou
County including portions of route 89 near McCloud, Scott
Mountain Pass along route 3 SE of Callahan, and Sawyers Bar
Road west of Etna. Also along the Warner mountains in Modoc
County including Cedar Pass. In Oregon, the higher terrain in
SE Klamath County around Bly and southern Lake County east of
Lakeview, including Warner Mnt Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall could
strand people in the back country who were unprepared for winter
conditions. Wet, heavy snow could cause stressed tree limbs to
snap under the weight of accumulated snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A 10-20% chance for 1″/hr snowfall rates
exists in western Siskiyou County near Scott Mountain Summit,
and a 20-30% chance at the base of Mt. Shasta along I-5 and
route 89 towards McCloud, then a 20-40% chance at Cedar and
Warner Mnt Summits in the Warner Mountains. Road temperatures
are expected to stay warm enough to limit widespread
accumulating snow, with the best chance for snow covered roads
at night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.go for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.