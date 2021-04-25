Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 6:53AM PDT until April 25 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet with accumulations of

2 to 6 inches possible and locally higher amounts up to 7 inches

at higher elevations. Main impacts are due to low visibility

and some accumulating snow.

* WHERE…In California, from Medicine Lake west in Siskiyou

County including portions of route 89 near McCloud, Scott

Mountain Pass along route 3 SE of Callahan, and Sawyers Bar

Road west of Etna. Also along the Warner mountains in Modoc

County including Cedar Pass. In Oregon, the higher terrain in

SE Klamath County around Bly and southern Lake County east of

Lakeview, including Warner Mountain Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on occasional slippery road conditions at night

and in the morning. Heavy snowfall could strand people in the

back country who are unprepared for winter conditions. Wet,

heavy snow could cause stressed tree limbs to snap under the

weight of accumulated snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A 10-20% chance for 1″/hr snowfall rates

exists in western Siskiyou County near Scott Mountain Summit,

and a 20-30% chance towards the base of Mt. Shasta, then a 20-

40% chance at Cedar and Warner Mountain Summits in the Warner

Mountains. Road temperatures are expected to stay warm enough

to limit widespread accumulating snow, with the best chance

for snow covered roads at night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.go for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.