Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 1:59PM PDT until May 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake County and eastern Klamath County,

including the communities of Lakeview, Valley Falls, and

Paisley, portions of highways 395, 140, and 31, and the higher

terrain of the Warner and Hart Mountains, Winter Rim, Yamsey

Mountain, and Gearhart Mountain.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Driving may becvome difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust could lower visibilties at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Despite recent rains and the current

greenup, gusty winds will combine with low humidities to

produce elevated fire weather concerns.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.