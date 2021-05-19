Freeze Warning issued May 19 at 10:49PM PDT until May 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Now through 8 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive
vegetation.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.