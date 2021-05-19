Winter Weather Advisory issued May 19 at 1:44PM PDT until May 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of Southeastern Klamath and Western Lake
County including Highway 140 at Quartz Mountain.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
Comments