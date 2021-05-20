Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 1:41AM PDT until May 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of southeastern Klamath County as well
as southern Lake County and central and eastern Modoc County.
This includes portions of Highway 395 and Cedar Pass on Highway
299 in California and Highway 140 near Quartz Mountain and
Warner Mountain Summit in Oregon.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.