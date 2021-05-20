Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 1:41AM PDT until May 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of southeastern Klamath County as well

as southern Lake County and central and eastern Modoc County.

This includes portions of Highway 395 and Cedar Pass on Highway

299 in California and Highway 140 near Quartz Mountain and

Warner Mountain Summit in Oregon.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.