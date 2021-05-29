Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 5:56AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

Many consider Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of

summer, and it appears the weather is falling in line.

Afternoon temperatures today will be some 5 to 15 degrees warmer

than Friday’s high temperatures, likely reaching the lower 80s for

some of our warmer inland valleys. The warming trend will

continue through Memorial Day, with the first 90 degree readings

of the year possible inland by Tuesday.

With the weather getting warmer during this holiday weekend,

people will undoubtedly flock to area beaches, rivers, and lakes

for a weekend getaway. For those considering water activities, it

is important to remember that water temperatures are still

dangerously cold.

Whether it be rivers, lakes, or the ocean, water temperatures this

weekend are generally in the upper 40s to mid 50s. This is easily

cold enough to cause cold water shock or hypothermia, either of

which can become deadly within minutes.

Before jumping in the water, be sure you know what it takes to do

so safely. Cold water hazard and safety information can be found

online at weather.gov/safety/coldwater.