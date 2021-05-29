Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 5:56AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
Many consider Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of
summer, and it appears the weather is falling in line.
Afternoon temperatures today will be some 5 to 15 degrees warmer
than Friday’s high temperatures, likely reaching the lower 80s for
some of our warmer inland valleys. The warming trend will
continue through Memorial Day, with the first 90 degree readings
of the year possible inland by Tuesday.
With the weather getting warmer during this holiday weekend,
people will undoubtedly flock to area beaches, rivers, and lakes
for a weekend getaway. For those considering water activities, it
is important to remember that water temperatures are still
dangerously cold.
Whether it be rivers, lakes, or the ocean, water temperatures this
weekend are generally in the upper 40s to mid 50s. This is easily
cold enough to cause cold water shock or hypothermia, either of
which can become deadly within minutes.
Before jumping in the water, be sure you know what it takes to do
so safely. Cold water hazard and safety information can be found
online at weather.gov/safety/coldwater.
