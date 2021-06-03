Red Flag Warning issued June 3 at 2:26PM PDT until June 4 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the

Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern

Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of

Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.

* WINDS…West 15 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or

existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.