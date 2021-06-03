Red Flag Warning issued June 3 at 9:41PM PDT until June 4 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the

Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern

Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of

Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or

existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.