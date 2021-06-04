Red Flag Warning issued June 4 at 3:34AM PDT until June 4 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern
Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or
existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.