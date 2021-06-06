Freeze Warning issued June 6 at 1:13PM PDT until June 7 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 27 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties, including the cities of Tulelake and Newell. In
Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County,
including outlying areas of Klamath Falls and Lakeview, and
also the cities of Sprague River, Beatty, Bly, Bonanza,
Merrill and Malin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Comments