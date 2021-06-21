Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 2:28PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES OR611 AND OR640…

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM

PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest-minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains

of Oregon.

* IMPACTS…Numerous lightning starts will be possible after a

period of hot and dry conditions. Above normal temperatures and

critical RH conditions will follow.

* THUNDERSTORMS…LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible

on Thursday.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph with

potential for higher gusts in strong to severe thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.