Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 1:51PM PDT until June 23 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central

Mountains of Oregon.

* IMPACTS…Numerous lightning starts will be possible owing to

the potential for scattered storms after a period of hot and dry

conditions. Additionally, gusty winds and low relative humidity

values will prevail through Wednesday. Extremely hot

temperatures and low RH conditions will follow this weekend into

early next week.

* THUNDERSTORMS…LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible with gusts to 45

mph in stronger thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.