Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 3:42AM PDT until June 22 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from noon

today to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest

-minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* IMPACTS…Numerous lightning starts will be possible owing to

the potential for scattered storms after a period of hot and

dry conditions. Very hot temperatures and low RH conditions will

follow this weekend into early next week.

* THUNDERSTORMS…LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 25 to 45 mph possible with stronger

thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.