Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 3:42AM PDT until June 22 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from noon
today to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest
-minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* IMPACTS…Numerous lightning starts will be possible owing to
the potential for scattered storms after a period of hot and
dry conditions. Very hot temperatures and low RH conditions will
follow this weekend into early next week.
* THUNDERSTORMS…LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 25 to 45 mph possible with stronger
thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
