Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:20PM PDT until June 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and
southwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined with
warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat
related stress. Daily high temperature records will likely be
broken. There is a slight chance to break the all time June
high temperature record.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
