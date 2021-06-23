Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 3:11PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the mid
90s to low 100s expected. Overnight lows in the mid-60s to low
70s.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of
Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern
Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades
in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined with
warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat
related stress.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
