Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 3:11PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the mid

90s to low 100s expected. Overnight lows in the mid-60s to low

70s.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of

Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern

Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades

in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined with

warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat

related stress.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.