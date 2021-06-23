Red Flag Warning issued June 23 at 3:49AM PDT until June 23 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central
Mountains of Oregon.
* IMPACTS…Numerous lightning starts will be possible owing to
the potential for scattered storms after a period of hot and dry
conditions. Additionally, locally breezy winds and low relative
humidity values will continue. Extremely hot temperatures and
low RH conditions will follow this weekend into early next week.
* THUNDERSTORMS…LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible with gusts to
45 mph in stronger thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.