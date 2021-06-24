Excessive Heat Warning issued June 24 at 2:32PM PDT until June 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Our currently hot conditions will become dangerously hot
this weekend into early next week. Also, the following
improvement in conditions at mid-week will likely be slight. So,
the duration of this record breaking heat will also be
impactful. The hottest temperatures in west side valleys are
expected to range from 105 to 115 on Sunday, with a peak of 95
to 105 in east side valleys on Monday.
* WHERE…From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and
portions of northern California. This includes Siskiyou and
Modoc counties in northern California. Also, Josephine, Jackson,
Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos and
Curry counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined with
warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat
related stress. Some daily high temperature records will be
broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be set,
and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.