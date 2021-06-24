Excessive Heat Warning issued June 24 at 2:32PM PDT until June 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Our currently hot conditions will become dangerously hot

this weekend into early next week. Also, the following

improvement in conditions at mid-week will likely be slight. So,

the duration of this record breaking heat will also be

impactful. The hottest temperatures in west side valleys are

expected to range from 105 to 115 on Sunday, with a peak of 95

to 105 in east side valleys on Monday.

* WHERE…From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and

portions of northern California. This includes Siskiyou and

Modoc counties in northern California. Also, Josephine, Jackson,

Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos and

Curry counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined with

warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat

related stress. Some daily high temperature records will be

broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be set,

and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.