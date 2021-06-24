Excessive Heat Warning issued June 24 at 2:47AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely,
with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government
Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the
upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only
cool down to around 70 deg Saturday and Sunday nights.
* WHERE…All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, except for along the coast.
* WHEN…Saturday through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined
with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and
heat related stress.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.