Excessive Heat Warning issued June 24 at 2:47AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely,

with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government

Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the

upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only

cool down to around 70 deg Saturday and Sunday nights.

* WHERE…All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington and

northwest Oregon, except for along the coast.

* WHEN…Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined

with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and

heat related stress.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.