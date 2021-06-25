Excessive Heat Warning issued June 25 at 4:16PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 103 are expected,

with highs in the 80s or lower 90s for the higher elevations

such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. The hottest day

overall will likely be Sunday. Overnight lows will generally be

in the 60s, though some exposed hills may only fall into the 70s

at night. Some cooling is possible through the coast range

valleys Sunday night and Monday.

* WHERE…All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined

with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and

heat related stress.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.