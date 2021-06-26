Excessive Heat Warning issued June 26 at 2:54PM PDT until July 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 90 to

100 degrees today then 95 to 105 degrees Sunday through

Tuesday.

* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Northwest Blue

Mountains and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In

Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, East Slopes of the

Oregon Cascades and Wallowa County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time

record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during

this heat wave.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.