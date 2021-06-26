Excessive Heat Warning issued June 26 at 3:59PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 105 likely, and
temperatures of 105 to 110 possible. The hottest day will likely
be Sunday. However, the foothills of the North Oregon Cascades
will likely be just as hot on Monday. Overnight lows will be 60
to 70, with temperatures of 75 to 80 for the north Oregon
Cascade foothills and north Oregon coastal mountains. It will be
slow to cool at night and quick to warm in the day.
* WHERE…All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures for the Central Oregon Coastal
Mountains may have a little relief on Monday with high
temperatures of 90 to 95 expected.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.