Excessive Heat Warning issued June 26 at 3:59PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 105 likely, and

temperatures of 105 to 110 possible. The hottest day will likely

be Sunday. However, the foothills of the North Oregon Cascades

will likely be just as hot on Monday. Overnight lows will be 60

to 70, with temperatures of 75 to 80 for the north Oregon

Cascade foothills and north Oregon coastal mountains. It will be

slow to cool at night and quick to warm in the day.

* WHERE…All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures for the Central Oregon Coastal

Mountains may have a little relief on Monday with high

temperatures of 90 to 95 expected.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.