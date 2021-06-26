Excessive Heat Warning issued June 26 at 4:50AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 105 are expected,
with highs in the 80s or lower 90s for the higher elevations
such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. The hottest day
overall will likely be Sunday. Overnight lows will generally
be in the 60s, though some exposed hills may only fall into
the 70s at night. Some cooling is possible through the coast
range valleys Sunday night and Monday.
* WHERE…All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined
with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and
heat related stress.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.