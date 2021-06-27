Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 5:14AM PDT until July 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to
115 degrees today through Tuesday.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington,
Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River
Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time
record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during
this heat wave.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.