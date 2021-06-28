Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 1:10PM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat
may persist with very little improvement into late this week.
The hottest temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to
range from 100 to 115 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East
Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees.
Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week.
* WHERE…From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and
portions of northern California, including Siskiyou and Modoc
counties in northern California and Josephine, Jackson,
Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos
and Curry counties in southern Oregon.
* WHEN…Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined
with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and
heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will
be broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be
set, and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.