Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 1:10PM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat

may persist with very little improvement into late this week.

The hottest temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to

range from 100 to 115 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East

Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees.

Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week.

* WHERE…From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and

portions of northern California, including Siskiyou and Modoc

counties in northern California and Josephine, Jackson,

Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos

and Curry counties in southern Oregon.

* WHEN…Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined

with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and

heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will

be broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be

set, and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.