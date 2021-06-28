Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 3:38AM PDT until July 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 110
degrees.
* WHERE…Grande Ronde Valley and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time
record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during
this heat wave.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.