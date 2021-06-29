Excessive Heat Warning issued June 29 at 2:20PM PDT until July 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115

degrees.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington,

Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the

Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River

Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern

Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time

record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during

this heat wave.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.