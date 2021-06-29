Excessive Heat Warning issued June 29 at 2:25AM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive
heat may persist with little improvement into late this week.
The hot temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to
range from 100 to 110 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East
Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 70 degrees.
Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week.
* WHERE…From the Coast Range eastward in southwest Oregon and
portions of northern California. This includes Siskiyou and
Modoc counties in northern California and Josephine, Jackson,
Klamath, Lake and eastern Curry counties in southern Oregon.
* WHEN…Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined
with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and
heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will
be broken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.