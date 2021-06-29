Excessive Heat Warning issued June 29 at 3:04PM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat

may persist with little improvement into late this week. The hot

temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to range from 95

to 105 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East Side valleys.

Overnight lows could be as warm as 70 degrees. Temperatures

should very gradually lower through the week.

* WHERE…From the Coast Range eastward in southwest Oregon and

portions of northern California. This includes Siskiyou and

Modoc counties in northern California and Josephine, Jackson,

Klamath, Lake and eastern Curry counties in southern Oregon.

* WHEN…Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined

with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and

heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will

be broken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.