Excessive Heat Warning issued June 30 at 2:20AM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive

heat may persist with little improvement into late this week.

The hot temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to

range from 95 to 105 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East

Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 70 degrees.

Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week.

* WHERE…In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and

Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath

and Lake Counties.

* WHEN…Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high daytime temperatures combined with

warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat

related stress. Some daily high temperature records may be

broken. Areas of smoke for wildfires will combine with heat at

times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.