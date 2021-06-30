Heat Advisory issued June 30 at 1:57PM PDT until July 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Very hot temperatures ranging from 92 to 102 degrees.

* WHERE…In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and

Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath

and Lake Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures should lower slightly Thursday

then may increase on the weekend. Prolonged high daytime

temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat

related stress. Areas of smoke from wildfires will combine with

heat at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.