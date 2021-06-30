Heat Advisory issued June 30 at 1:57PM PDT until July 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Very hot temperatures ranging from 92 to 102 degrees.
* WHERE…In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and
Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath
and Lake Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures should lower slightly Thursday
then may increase on the weekend. Prolonged high daytime
temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat
related stress. Areas of smoke from wildfires will combine with
heat at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
