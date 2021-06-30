Red Flag Warning issued June 30 at 10:01PM PDT until July 1 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL…3.

* RAINFALL AMOUNTS…Storms will initially be dry with less than

0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring

rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.3 inch.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In

addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to

extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.