Red Flag Warning issued June 30 at 2:33PM PDT until July 1 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL…3.
* RAINFALL AMOUNTS…Storms will initially be dry with less than
0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring
rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inch.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In
addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to
extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.