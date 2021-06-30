Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:03PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 602 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 43 miles

southeast of La Pine, moving west at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Silver Creek Marsh Campground, Fort Rock, Silver Lake, Summer Lake

Safety Rest Area, Summer Lake Wildlife Area, East Bay Campground,

Antler Campground And Trailhead, Farm Well Campground And Trailhead,

Thompson Reservoir Campground, Summer Lake and Government Harvey

Pass.

This includes Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 18 and 82.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.