Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 611 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mitchell, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Nickel size hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and frequent lightning

will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mitchell and Service Creek.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.