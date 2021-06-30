Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 611 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mitchell, moving northwest at 10 mph.
Nickel size hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and frequent lightning
will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Mitchell and Service Creek.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
