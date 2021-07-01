Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 2:27PM PDT until July 1 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644
Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL…3.
* RAINFALL AMOUNTS…Most areas will see less than 0.10 inches.
However, a few storms could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.3
inches.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.
* IMPACTS…Lightning caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic
winds are always possible with thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.