Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 2:27PM PDT until July 1 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644

Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL…3.

* RAINFALL AMOUNTS…Most areas will see less than 0.10 inches.

However, a few storms could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.3

inches.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.

* IMPACTS…Lightning caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic

winds are always possible with thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.