Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 3:33AM PDT until July 1 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL…3.
* RAINFALL AMOUNTS…Most areas will see less than 0.10 inches.
However, a few storms could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.3
inches.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent.
* IMPACTS…Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In
addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to
extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.