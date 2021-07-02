Excessive Heat Warning issued July 2 at 3:11AM PDT until July 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105
degrees.
* WHERE…In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of
the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Central Oregon, North
Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time
record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during
this heat wave.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.