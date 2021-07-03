Heat Advisory issued July 3 at 12:54PM PDT until July 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102 degrees.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended
in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.