Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 3:03PM PDT until July 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Moderate heat risk with has as hot as 103 and lows as
warm as 60 degrees..
* WHERE…The valleys of Josephine and Curry County including the
Illinois Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
