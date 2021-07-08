Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 3:03PM PDT until July 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Moderate heat risk with has as hot as 103 and lows as
warm as 60 degrees..

* WHERE…The valleys of Josephine and Curry County including the
Illinois Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

