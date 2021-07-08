Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 3:03PM PDT until July 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate heat risk with has as hot as 103 and lows as

warm as 60 degrees..

* WHERE…The valleys of Josephine and Curry County including the

Illinois Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.