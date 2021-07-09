Heat Advisory issued July 9 at 3:59AM PDT until July 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Hot temperatures ranging between 95 to 102 degrees and
lows in the mid to upper 50s expected.
* WHERE…Most of Lake and Klamath Counties away from higher
terrain. This includes Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Lakeview,
Summer Lake, Bonanza, Bly, Chemult, and Crescent.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.