today at 11:37 AM
Published 3:59 AM

Heat Advisory issued July 9 at 3:59AM PDT until July 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Hot temperatures ranging between 95 to 102 degrees and
lows in the mid to upper 50s expected.

* WHERE…Most of Lake and Klamath Counties away from higher
terrain. This includes Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Lakeview,
Summer Lake, Bonanza, Bly, Chemult, and Crescent.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

