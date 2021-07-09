Heat Advisory issued July 9 at 7:40PM PDT until July 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Hot temperatures ranging between 95 to 102 degrees and

lows in the mid to upper 50s expected.

* WHERE…Most of Lake and Klamath Counties away from higher

terrain. This includes Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Lakeview,

Summer Lake, Bonanza, Bly, Chemult, and Crescent.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.