Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:28PM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters

Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades and 681 Yakama Alpine District.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities

will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for

new fire starts and spread of existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.