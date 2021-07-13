Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:28PM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 3 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington and 645 Asotin County.
* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities
will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for
new fire starts and spread of existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
