Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:28PM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 3 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington and 645 Asotin County.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities

will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for

new fire starts and spread of existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.